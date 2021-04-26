Meridian woman pleads guilty under project EJECT to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Jackson, Miss. – Mia Francine Sims, 53, of Meridian, Mississippi, pleaded guilty today before Senior U.S. District Judge Tom S. Lee to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Michelle A. Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

On January 23, 2020, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, a joint team of Meridian Police officers and FBI agents conducted a search warrant on a residence in Meridian belonging to Sims. During the search, the team discovered a handgun and relatively small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine at the residence. Though Sims was not home at the time of the search, witnesses confirmed that Sims was the only resident of the home. Further investigation revealed that Sims had two prior felony drug convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On February 12, 2020, Sims was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sims will be sentenced on July 29, 2021 and faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a $250,000.00 fine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charles W. Kirkham.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.