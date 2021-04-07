expand
April 8, 2021

Meridian man sentenced to nine years in prison under Project EJECT for armed robberies of convenience stores

By Special to the Item

Published 10:58 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Jackson, Miss. –  Roquandre Malik Jimison, 23, of Meridian, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Court Judge Henry T. Wingate to serve a total of 108 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for two robberies in Meridian, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Kurt H. Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives.  Jimison was also ordered to pay a $1,500.00 fine and restitution to victims.

On February 13, 2019, Jimison entered a Cefco Convenience store on Highway 19 North in Meridian and demanded money from clerks at both registers.  Jimison kept his right hand in his pocket during the entire interaction causing the clerks to believe he had a gun. Although Jimison was wearing a hoodie, a store clerk was able to identify him to law enforcement.

On February 25, 2019, at approximately 7:13 p.m. Jimison entered a Cefco Convenience Store on Highway 39 North in Meridian.  Jimison had a white piece of clothing wrapped around his face and head, and he brandished an assault rifle. There were two customers in the store along with the clerk on duty.  Jimison took money from the customers as well as from the store’s register.  The customers and the clerk were in fear for their lives and gave Jimison everything he demanded.  Witnesses were later able to identify Jimison to law enforcement.

Jimison was indicted on June 16, 2020 and he pled guilty before Judge Wingate on January 6, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Meridian Police Department.  It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charles W. Kirkham.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

