Men’s Tennis Shuts Out Nicholls State in Weekday Matchup
THIBODAUX, La. – The Southern Miss Men’s tennis team advances to 7-1 after defeating Nicholls State 4-0 Tuesday afternoon in Thibodaux, La.
The Golden Eagles saw outstanding doubles performances from the pair of Alexander Gima and Matthieu Peres winning their match 5-4. Vence N’tcha and Antoine Audrain followed suit claiming the second match 6-3. The duo of Christopher Cahour and Olimjon Nabiev finished strong in doubles competition winning 6-2 over the Colonels.
Southern Miss continued their success in singles play winning five of six matches marking a Golden Eagle victory. Alexander Gima, Alan Sanson, Olimjon Nabiev, Antoine Audrain and Christopher Cahour were responsible for the five Southern Miss victories.
The Golden Eagles earn their third win in a row and notch their second consecutive shutout.
Individual season records as of April 6
Singles
Christopher Cahour: 7-1
Olimjon Nabiev: 6-1
Matthieu Peres: 4-2
Antoine Audrain: 4-3
Alan Sanson: 5-3
Alexander Gima: 3-4
Vence N’tcha: 0-0
Shamirul Shahril: 0-0
Hsiang Yi Wang: 0-0
Doubles
Matthieu Peres: 6-1
Alexander Gima: 6-1
Olimjon Nabiev: 5-1
Alan Sanson: 4-3
Vence N’tcha: 3-1
Antoine Audrain: 3-3
Hsiang Yi Wang: 2-4
Christopher Cahour: 1-0
Shamirul Shahril: 0-0
Next time out
The Golden Eagles play next on Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m. CT at home versus South Alabama.