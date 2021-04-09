expand
April 9, 2021

Men’s Tennis Shuts Out Nicholls State in Weekday Matchup

By Special to the Item

Published 9:00 am Friday, April 9, 2021

THIBODAUX, La. – The Southern Miss Men’s tennis team advances to 7-1 after defeating Nicholls State 4-0 Tuesday afternoon in Thibodaux, La.

The Golden Eagles saw outstanding doubles performances from the pair of Alexander Gima and Matthieu Peres winning their match 5-4. Vence N’tcha and Antoine Audrain followed suit claiming the second match 6-3. The duo of Christopher Cahour and Olimjon Nabiev finished strong in doubles competition winning 6-2 over the Colonels.

Southern Miss continued their success in singles play winning five of six matches marking a Golden Eagle victory. Alexander GimaAlan SansonOlimjon NabievAntoine Audrain and Christopher Cahour were responsible for the five Southern Miss victories.

The Golden Eagles earn their third win in a row and notch their second consecutive shutout.

Individual season records as of April 6
Singles 
Christopher Cahour: 7-1
Olimjon Nabiev: 6-1
Matthieu Peres: 4-2
Antoine Audrain: 4-3
Alan Sanson: 5-3
Alexander Gima: 3-4
Vence N’tcha: 0-0
Shamirul Shahril: 0-0
Hsiang Yi Wang: 0-0

Doubles
Matthieu Peres: 6-1
Alexander Gima: 6-1
Olimjon Nabiev: 5-1
Alan Sanson: 4-3
Vence N’tcha: 3-1
Antoine Audrain: 3-3
Hsiang Yi Wang: 2-4
Christopher Cahour: 1-0
Shamirul Shahril: 0-0

Next time out 
The Golden Eagles play next on Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m. CT at home versus South Alabama.

