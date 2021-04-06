Men’s Tennis Falls to No. 6 Texas A&M, 7-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX.—The LSU men’s tennis team was defeated by No. 6 Texas A&M, 7-0, Saturday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Tigers fall to 11-9 on the season and 3-6 in SEC play.

Doubles

After a two-hour rain delay, it was a neck-and-neck fight for the doubles point between the Tigers and Aggies. All three courts were tied at 2-2, then 4-4. Joey Thomas and Joao Graca were the first duo out, falling by a score of 6-4. The Aggies clinched the doubles point after A&M’s Noah Schachter and Pranav Kumar defeated Nick Watson and Boris Kozlov , 6-4.

Singles

It was all Aggies following doubles. Texas A&M won the first set on five of six courts and only dropped two sets throughout the match. No. 5 Valentin Vacherot proved his rank against No. 55 Ronald Hohmann , pushing the match to 2-0 in A&M’s favor after a 6-3, 6-2 win. The match jumped to 3-0 after No. 77 Noah Schachter defeated Rafael Wagner , 7-5, 6-1. The Aggies clinched the match on court five after Raphael Perot defeated Benjamin Ambrosio , 6-1, 6-1. The rest of the matches were played out, but none went the Tigers way. No. 78 Pierce Rollins defeated freshman Joao Graca , 6-2, 6-5. Boris Kozlov on court four and Ben Koch on court six would need a third-set tiebreak to determine their matches. Ben Koch won his first set, 7-5, but dropped the second set, 4-6. The first-to-ten tiebreak didn’t go his way and A&M went up 6-0 with the final on court six being 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6). Texas A&M ended the match after Guido Marson defeated Boris Kozlov , 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-4).

Up Next

The Tigers will be back in action on Friday, April 6 when they take on No. 3 Tennessee in Knoxville at 3:00 p.m.

Results

#6 Texas A&M 7, LSU 0

Singles

1. #5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. #54 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 6-3, 6-2

2. #77 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Rafael Wagner (LSU) 7-5, 6-1

3. #78 Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Joao Graca (LSU) 6-2, 6-5

4. Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Boris Kozlov (LSU) 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-4)

5. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) 6-1, 6-1

6. Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) def. Ben Koch (LSU) 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6)

Doubles

1. Pierce Rollins/Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) vs. #55 Rafael Wagner / Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 6-5, unfinished

2. Bjorn Thomson/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Joao Graca / Joey Thomas (LSU) 6-4

3. Noah Schachter/Pranav Kumar (TAMU) def. Boris Kozlov / Nick Watson (LSU) 6-4

Match Notes:

LSU 11-9, 3-6

Texas A&M 14-5. 6-3; National ranking #6

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (1,2,5,3,6,4)