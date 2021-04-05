expand
April 5, 2021

Men’s Tennis Claims a Road Win Over Alabama State

By Special to the Item

Published 3:00 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

Montgomery, Ala. – The Southern Miss Men’s tennis squad advances to 6-1 on the season after defeating Alabama State 4-0 Sunday afternoon in Montgomery, Ala.

The Golden Eagles saw dominant doubles performances from the pair of Hsiang Yi Wang and Alan Sanson winning their match 7-6. Vence N’Tcha and Antoine Audrain followed suit claiming their match 6-3.

Southern Miss followed through in singles competition winning three matchups and solidifying a Golden Eagle victory. Alan SansonOlimjon Nabiev and Christopher Cahour were responsible for the three Southern Miss wins each improving their record on the 2021 season.

Coach Zubin Engineer on the match
“It was good to get a win after a few canceled matches,” said Engineer. “The focus is on improving in practice and working on a few key things for the rest of the season.”

Individual season records as of April 4
Singles 
Christopher Cahour: 6-1
Olimjon Nabiev: 5-1
Matthieu Peres: 4-2
Antoine Audrain: 3-3
Alan Sanson: 4-3
Alexander Gima: 2-4
Vence N’tcha: 0-0
Shamirul Shahril: 0-0
Hsiang Yi Wang: 0-0

Doubles
Matthieu Peres: 5-1
Alexander Gima: 5-1
Olimjon Nabiev: 4-1
Alan Sanson: 4-3
Vence N’tcha: 2-1
Antoine Audrain: 2-3
Hsiang Yi Wang: 2-4
Christopher Cahour: 0-0
Shamirul Shahril: 0-0

Next time out 
The Golden Eagles play next on Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m. CT at home versus South Alabama.

Next time out
For all of the latest Southern Miss softball news, fans can follow the official Southern Miss on Twitter (@SouthernMissMTN) or on our Facebook account (Southern Miss Men’s Tennis)

