Men’s Golf Finishes Tied for Seventh at C-USA Championships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Senior Matt Lorenz fired a final-round 72 to complete the Conference USA Championships with a tie for a ninth place in the individual finish as the Golden Eagles tied for seventh in the team standings, Tuesday, at Texarkana, Ark.

The Golden Eagles shot a final-round 294 and ended the event with a seven-over-par 871 stroke total at the par-72, 6,969-yard Texarkana Country Club.

“Proud of our team for fighting till the end,” said Southern Miss coach Eddie Brescher . “Unfortunately, this was not our week but we will regroup and get ready for next season. We still have a lot of great young talent in our program and the future looks very bright.

“Big thank you to Matt (Lorenz) for the five years of leadership he has provided to our program. He certainly will be leaving it better than he found it.”

Lorenz enjoyed par or below rounds over all three circuits and finished with a 213 and in a three-way tie for ninth. It was Lorenz’s season low 54-hole season total. The Gulf Shores, Ala., native also registered the lone eagle for the squad over the final round as he carded a two on the par-4 No. 17 hole.

Freshman Thongpipat Rattanayanon , who also collected all three rounds of par or below, fired a final-round 72 to place tied for 13th with a 215.

Golden Eagle junior Brice Wilkinson added a 76 for a 223 total for a 45th-place tie, while Brian Richards shot an 81 for a 57th-tie as he put together a 228 total. Junior Hunter Atkins , who served as a substitute for Robbie Latter on the final day, compiled a 74, but his lone round does not make him eligible for the individual standings.

Middle Tennessee and North Texas finished No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, with UAB finishing stroke play in third and Charlotte fourth. The Blue Raiders and 49ers, along with the Mean Green and Blazers, were set to start match play semifinals due to rain expected in the area tomorrow. The two winners will play for the team crown Thursday morning.

UTSA finished fifth, Old Dominion sixth and Southern Miss and Florida Atlantic tied for seventh.