McPhee-McCuin Names Robinson Associate Head Coach, Ayers Recruiting Coordinator

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has announced two new titles for members of her coaching staff on Wednesday, naming Shay Robinson associate head coach and Chris Ayers as recruiting coordinator in addition to his duties as an assistant coach.

Both served as assistant coaches on the exciting 2020-21 team that finished 15-12, tallied three top-25 wins and advanced to the WNIT final – the furthest run in program history.

Robinson, who will enter his second season at Ole Miss in 2021-22, was instrumental in the development of Honorable Mention All-American and First-Team All-SEC member Shakira Austin, who lit up the stat sheet for the Rebels in a dominant first season in Oxford. Robinson also mentored SEC Freshman of the Year Madison Scott, who immediately became one of the top rebounders in the SEC in 2020-21.

“Shay has come in and immediately raised the level of expectations in our program with his championship experience and unique way of getting my message across to our players,” McPhee-McCuin said. “He will be a future head coach, but for now I am elated that he is here with us as we continue to reach higher heights.”

“I’m honored and thankful that Coach Yo has entrusted me with this position and responsibility,” Robinson said. “I truly appreciate her belief in me, and I’m eager to help manifest Coach Yo’s vision of Ole Miss becoming a championship program.”

Ayers, meanwhile, has been an assistant coach under Coach Yo since the start of her tenure in 2018-19 and will enter his fourth season at Ole Miss in 2021-22. In addition to his recruiting duties that helped secure the SEC’s top-ranked recruiting class in 2019 and several high-profile transfers, Ayers has helped mentor Rebel point guards like All-SEC selection Crystal Allen and current junior Mimi Reid, who has ranked in the top-10 in the SEC in assists each of the past three seasons.

“Chris has worked tirelessly with camps, official visits and all recruiting since he stepped on campus,” McPhee-McCuin said. “He has accepted every challenge in recruiting, and I believe it is important to continue to help him develop by giving him another level of responsibility here at Ole Miss.”

“I’m excited to take on the recruiting coordinator role and truly appreciate Coach Yo for the opportunity,” Ayers said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to build on the relationships that we’ve been able to cultivate our first few years here at Ole Miss. I will continue to support our players and work hard to maintain to the growth of this program.”

