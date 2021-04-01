expand
April 2, 2021

McHenry man pleads guilty to transporting child pornography

By Special to the Item

Published 4:52 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

GULFPORT, Miss. – Dexter Kimsey, 25, of McHenry, pled guilty yesterday before U.S. District Louis Guirola, Jr., to transporting images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Jack P. Stanton, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New Orleans.

In June 2019, HSI Gulfport and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office executed a state search warrant at a McHenry residence where electronic devices belonging to Dexter Kimsey were recovered. Kimsey’s on-line account and cell phone were found to contain still and video format child exploitation visual depictions.   

Kimsey was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 23, 2020. He will be sentenced by  Judge Guirola on June 30, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., and faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of twenty years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.  It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.

