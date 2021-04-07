Madison man sentenced to 15 months in federal prison under Project EJECT for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon

Jackson, Miss – John Robert Beck, 57, of Madison, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Kristi H. Johnson to serve 15 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm after having been previously convicted of a felony crime, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Kurt Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

On September 25, 2018, Beck was stopped for a traffic violation by a Hinds County Sheriff’s deputy on McDowell Road in Jackson. Once stopped, Beck was asked to step outside of his car to speak with the deputy. For his safety, the deputy asked Beck if he had any weapons. Beck responded that he had a handgun on him, and a .40 caliber handgun was removed from beneath Beck’s clothes. During their ensuing conversation, the deputy learned that Beck was a convicted felon, that he had been previously convicted in the Circuit Court of Madison County of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

On February 20, 2019, Beck was charged in a federal criminal indictment and he pled guilty on December 9, 2019.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Bert Carraway.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry, and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.