Louisiana Troopers investigate fatal crash on Interstate 55

Manchac– On Thursday, April 15th, 2021, shortly after 8:30 PM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were dispatched to a single vehicle fatal crash on the Interstate 55 High Rise near Manchac in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash has claimed the life of 36-year-old Christopher Charles DeCastro of Gretna.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as DeCastro was driving a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis northbound on Interstate 55. For reasons still under investigation, DeCastro’s vehicle crashed into the right guardrail, traveled across both northbound lanes and struck the left guardrail. After crashing into the left guardrail, DeCastro’s vehicle traveled off of the elevated portion of the roadway and landed upside down partly on a gravel road and an adjoining bayou. The gravel road was covered with several feet of water due to heavy rainfall.

Local residents and first responders were able to free DeCastro from the vehicle. Despite being properly restrained, DeCastro sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was transported to an area hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology tests are pending analysis.