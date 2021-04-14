April 10, 2021

Leroy “Mike” Cliburn Jr., of Carriere, Mississippi, passed away on April 10, 2021, at the age of 74. He was a native of Union, Mississippi, born on July 8, 1946, to the late Leroy “Jack” V. Cliburn Sr. and Naomi Neal Cliburn. Mike is the beloved husband of Jeannie Abraham Cliburn; loving father of Judy Calamusa (Bobby) and Donna Hoffman (Dave); cherished grandfather of Bobby Calamusa, Dave Hoffman, Steven Calamusa, and Derek Hoffman; great-grandfather of Brody, Dylan, Harley, and Jaxon; caring brother of Marshaneil Cliburn and Reva Goubler; and uncle to a host of nieces and nephews.

Mike retired from Boh Bros. Construction Company as a superintendent where he was playfully referred to as “Bulldog.” He loved the great-outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially alongside his nephew Mitchell Wichterich, cousin Sonny Cliburn, and David Garcia. Mike was a devoted family man and spent most of his free time with his family. They will forever cherish his memory.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Audubon Funeral Home in Slidell. A funeral service will begin in the chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com.