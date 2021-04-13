Kish Breaks Pole Vault Record at Crimson Tide Invite

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – On the third and final day of Alabama’s Crimson Tide Invitational, Mississippi State track and field’s Maddy Kish showed out in the pole vault, with multiple other Bulldogs making top-5 finishes at the meet.

Kish broke the school record in the pole vault with a second-place finish at 4.07m, also breaking the freshman record in the process. Julia Lasley came in 18th but Peyton Mickelson fouled.

In the discus, Cade Finley came in 11th with a new personal best.

The long jumps saw Jacob Belin come in 12th while Kennedy Jackson came in fifth on the women’s side with Tierra Hooker having a personal best coming in 13th.

Jesse Henderson finished in third in the 110m hurdles, lowering his finish by a millisecond and updating the freshmen record in the event. In the 100m hurdles, Kennedy Jackson came in 14th.

The 400m had Shar Nichols finishing in 16th at 1:01.63. The men’s 800m had four Bulldog competitors, with Gabriel Moronta coming in ninth, Freddie Jackson III in 14th, Slater Richardsoncoming in 16th, and Omari Hammond in 21st.

In the women’s 5000m, Mary Beth Woodward finished in 10th while Ava Weems came in 17th, both running in their first outdoor 5000m. On the men’s side, Lake Spradling came in sixth and Jacob Warner in 17th.



Caroline Standley finished in ninth in the javelin while teammate Jenna Oetting updated her personal best and came in 14th.

The high jump had Helen Claire Edmonds finishing with a 1.70m mark, a new personal best, coming in ninth, while Tierra Hooker jumped to a height of 1.60m and came in 18th.

In the 4x400m relay, the lineup of Moronta, Jackson III, Richardson and Hammond finished in 10th overall.

Trent Zelden closed out the day in the hammer throw, finishing in 19th.

Men’s Results

100m Hurdles: Robert Dunning, Alabama, 13.42

MSU: 3. Jesse Henderson, 13.71

800m: Eliud Kipsang, Alabama, 1:47.20

MSU: 9. Gabriel Moronta, 1:52.00; 14. Freddie Jackson III, 1:54.75; 16. Slater Richardson, 1:55.35; 21. Omari Hammond, 1:55.80

5000m: Thomas Sand, South Alabama, 14:46.89

MSU: 6. Lake Spradling, 15:04.53; 17. Jacob Warner, 15:42.64

Long Jump: Rayvon Grey, LSU, 8.12mw (26’7.75”)

MSU: 12. Jacob Belin, 6.52mw (21’4.75”)

Hammer: Denzel Comenentia, Unattached, 74.55m (244’7”)

MSU: 19. Trent Zelden, 45.78m (150’2”)

Discus: Luke Vaughn, Unattached, 58.74m (192’8”)

MSU: 11. Cade Finley, 48.40m ()

4x400m Relay: Alabama: Allison, Dunning, Jackson, St. Clair, 3:07.95

MSU: 10. Gabriel Moronta, Freddie Jackson III, Slater Richardson, Omari Hammond: 3:22.01

Women’s Results

100m Hurdles: Tonea Marshall, LSU, 12.70

MSU: 14. Kennedy Jackson, 14.19

400m: D’Jai Baker, Alabama, 54.77

MSU: 16. Shar Nichols, 1:01.63

5000m: Jocelyn Quiles, Indiana State, 17:06.92

MSU: 10. Mary Beth Woodward, 18:03.64; 17. Ava Weems, 18:28.01; — Audrey Honiotes, DNF

High Jump: Abigail O’Donoghue, LSU, 1.84m (5’0.5”)

MSU: 9. Helen Claire Edmonds, 1.70m (5’7”); 15. Tierra Hooker, 1.60m (5’3”); — Emilia Lesniak, NH

Pole Vault: Olivia Moore, Georgia Tech, 4.17m (13’8.25”)

MSU: 2. Maddy Kish, 4.07m (13’4.25”); 18. Julia Lasley, 3.47m (11’4.5”); — Peyton Mickelson, NH

Long Jump: Mercy Abire, 6.42m (21’0.75”)

MSU: 5. Kennedy Jackson, 5.94mw (19’6”); 13. Tierra Hooker, 5.47mw (17’11.5”)

Javelin: Claire Meyers, Louisiana, 53.34m (175’)

MSU: 9. Caroline Standley, 42.20m (138’5”); 14. Jenna Oetting, 34.27m (112’5”)

Next time out for the Bulldogs will be a split meet over April 16-17, seeing the track at both Auburn’s War Eagle Invitational and the Virginia Challenge, held by the Cavaliers.

