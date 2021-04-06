expand
April 6, 2021

Brumley

JoAnne Brumley

By Staff Report

Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

March 29, 2021

JoAnne Brumley of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the age of 66.

JoAnne, born in Rochester, New York and lived most her life as a resident of Picayune, Mississippi. She was a homemaker and a loving mother.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Denzel Craig Brumley; father, Merton Addison Lawrence; her children, Nathaniel Charles Garrison, Bobbie Jo and Chris Smith, Samual Scott Garrison and Misty Michelle Mckeough, and Craig Dewayne Brumley; siblings, Joyce Florence Peshek of Picayune, John and Mary Lawrence of Texas, Carol Ann Gonzales of Poplarville, Margaret Lorane Lee of Picayune, Marilyne Jean and Chris Chester of Biloxi, Cindy Sue Wadel of New York, and Lynn Marie Etherton of Picayune; grandchildren, Zachary Jacob Varnado, Alyssa Ashley Renee Varnado, and Eric Rayan Garrison; great-grandson, Zayden Charles Varnado; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by mother, Florence Hannah Smith Lawrence; siblings, Stanley James Lawrence, Kirt Matthew Lawrence, Norman Eugene Ratcliffe, and Michael John Ratcliffe.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly of God.

