April 7, 2021

James Andrew Mitchell of Picayune, Mississippi, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the age of 89.

James was a lifetime resident of Pearl River County, and a veteran of the US Army and Coast Guard. He loved to do crossword puzzles, watching CNN, drinking coffee and eating sweets, and going for walks.

He is survived by his wife, Orene Spence Mitchell of Picayune; daughters, Cheryl Palmer, Carolyn Lee, Cynthia Latham, and Jamie Mitchell; brothers, Larry Mitchell and Mike Mitchell; sisters, Doris Mitchell, Addie Young, and Beatrice Allison; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John James Mitchell and Maggie Ophelia Cooper Mitchell; grandchild, Jeremy Spiers, great-grandson, Jacob McLemore; brothers, Jake Mitchell and Joe Mitchell; sisters, Millie Spiers and Mabel Ryals.

A private service was held at Biloxi National Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Brad Heffner.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.