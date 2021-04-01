expand
Ad Spot

April 2, 2021

Jackson man sentenced to eight years in federal prison for narcotics trafficking

By Special to the Item

Published 9:56 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

Jackson, Miss. – Gregory Wayne Haygood a/k/a “Big”, 48, of Jackson, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate, to 97 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, announced Acting United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Jack P. Stanton, Acting Special Agent in Charge of  Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans.   Haygood was also ordered to pay a $1500 fine.

On February 8, 2017, Haygood was charged in a multi-count, multi-defendant indictment that charged conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and maintaining a place for distributing or using controlled substances. Haygood and co-defendants conspired to distribute cocaine by receiving the cocaine and selling it to others in Jackson and Biloxi, Mississippi, from July 2015 through February 2017. Haygood remained at large until he was arrested in September 2019.

This OCDETF operation is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Operation Pipeline”, which began as an operation targeting illegal narcotics distribution in Central Mississippi that involved the distribution of Cocaine and Marijuana.  The distribution network encompassed the States of California, Texas and Mississippi.

Haygood is the final defendant to be sentenced in this indictment. The other co-defendants charged in this indictment received the following sentences:

Monyet Davell Johnson, was sentenced on February 13, 2018, to serve a term of 120 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release and a $1,500 fine in a related case.

Irvin Christopher Walker III was sentenced on June 21, 2019, to serve 25 months in prison to be followed by a four year term of supervised release and a fine of $1,500.

Luscious Latrice Neal was sentenced on August 30, 2018, to serve 21 months in prison to be followed by a two year term of supervised release.

Donte Evans was sentenced on April 23, 2018, to serve 60 months in prison to be followed by a four year term of supervised release and a fine of $1,500.

Cedric T. Collum was sentenced on April 23, 2018, to 60 months in prison to be followed by a three year term of supervised release and a $1,500 fine.

Eddie Lee Hunt was sentenced on January 17, 2018, to 14 months in prison to be followed by a two year term of supervised release.

The OCDETF program is a joint federal, state and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations, and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.

The case was a joint investigation by the United States Immigration, Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from US Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Jackson Police Department, and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Erin Chalk.

More News

Eight Former Tigers on MLB Opening Day Rosters

Pearl River has historic day; wins first postseason match

Pearl River Community College receives $1.9 million in Gulf Coast Restoration Funds for Aerospace Academy

Stifling defensive performance sends Pearl River to ‘Elite 8’ of Region XXIII Tournament

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Pearl River Community College receives $1.9 million in Gulf Coast Restoration Funds for Aerospace Academy

News

Today is April 2, 2021

News

McHenry man pleads guilty to transporting child pornography

News

Three people running for Councilor in Precinct 2 share stances

News

Mississippi Power Company warns customers of scams claiming power will be disconnected

News

Guatemalan man convicted of causing misuse of a Social Security number

News

Jackson man sentenced to eight years in federal prison for narcotics trafficking

News

Former Southern University Band Director Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzlement Charges

News

Today is April 1, 2021

News

Picayune utility worker retires after three decades on the job

News

Two men arrested for separate sexual battery indictments

News

One person injured and one killed in fatal car crash Monday

News

Pearl River invites prospective students to ‘GET ONBOARD: The Wildcat Experience’

Education

Victoria Kelly, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Feeding the Gulf Coast reflects on COVID-19 relief one year later

News

MHP works fatal collision in Stone County

News

Today is March 31, 2021

News

Legislature approves funding to Friendship Park, other projects

Art & Entertainment

Picayune Main Street gearing up for spring Street Festival in April

News

Former Booneville Police Officer Arrested on Civil Rights Charges

News

LDWF ties with Wings of Hope leads to rehab, release of bald eagle

News

Well water testing for well owners in Pearl River County and surrounding counties

News

Louisiana State Troopers congratulate K-9 Jack

News

Biloxi man arrested for sexual battery