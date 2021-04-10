Helping former addicts become independent

In the Henleyfield area is a home that acts as a method to teach those who recently became sober how to live independently.

The Gap Home was created by Jayne Kotter. The Gap Home is for people who have recently left prison or completed a program at an addiction facility who are looking for transitional housing. Residents of The Gap Home typically commit to at least 8 months of being in the program, which includes a place to stay and also life training, and have been sober for at least six months.

Currently the facility can only cater to women due to space limitations, Kotter said, but she wants to be able to accept men and the children of those receiving help. At present, children are not allowed to stay at the facility.

While there, residents learn about budgeting, managing a checkbook, maintaining a yard and home, and basic life and relationship skills.

Long term, Kotter would like to move her program to a larger facility that can accommodate men and children of those who are participating in the program. She estimates she would need a 7,000 to 10,000 square foot building.

In that long term plan she wants to also include a crisis center that could cater to those who are homeless.

Currently she has space for about six women, who pay a monthly fee of $250. Kotter said that amount is barely enough to cover the cost of food for participants, so she is looking for additional funding, possibly through donations or grants.

Just recently she had two participants go through the program who moved on to either help their families or take jobs after completing educational programs at PRCC.

Kotter said she is working with PRCC to provide educational opportunities to participants. At times that education could be paid for through scholarships.

She also wants to employ a counselor who can help participants reach their goals of staying sober while also being independent.

For more information about The Gap Home, call 769-242-9044.