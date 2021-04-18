expand
Ad Spot

April 18, 2021

Hattiesburg Woman Charged with Wire Fraud Related to Employee Theft

By Special to the Item

Published 12:43 pm Sunday, April 18, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that CHRISTY BARTHOLOMEW, age 39, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was charged on April 14, 2021 in a two-count Bill of Information with wire fraud.

According to court records, BARTHOLOMEW was employed as a financial controller for a business located in Slidell, Louisiana, and later worked as an office manager for a company located in Kenner, Louisiana. From 2016 to October of 2019, she embezzled approximately $357,000 from her Slidell employer by several schemes, including unauthorized use of a company credit card. She later did the same thing with her Kenner employer, embezzling approximately $300,000 from November 2019 to February 2020.

BARTHOLOMEW faces a sentence of up to twenty years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines, and up to three years of supervised release. There is also a $100 mandatory special assessment due after conviction.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that a bill of information is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations, along with assistance from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, in investigating this matter.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward J. Rivera is in charge of the prosecution.

More News

The Bowerman Watch List – Tonea Marshall

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members

William Carey Theatre to present two live comedies

Three Hattiesburg Men Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking Crimes in Hattiesburg under Project EJECT

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members

News

William Carey Theatre to present two live comedies

News

Three Hattiesburg Men Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking Crimes in Hattiesburg under Project EJECT

News

Bassfield Felon Convicted for Possessing Multiple Firearms under Project EJECT

News

Hattiesburg Woman Charged with Wire Fraud Related to Employee Theft

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces March Transfer to the State

News

Today is April 18, 2021

News

PRC SPCA receives $40,000 in spay, neuter funds from Petco Love

News

Today is April 17, 2021

Education

Picayune School District announces Parents of the Year

News

PRCSD recognizes parents of the year

News

Pearl River County Utility Authority announces rate adjustment effective June 1st

News

1 in 10 Mississippians have suffered from low self-esteem during the pandemic, reveals research.

News

STEM NOLA Extends Educational STEM Programming along the Gulf Coast with $2.79 Million Dollar DOD Grant

News

Coming to a city near you – On the Road with Felder Rushing traveling garden party 

News

Louisiana Troopers investigate fatal crash on Interstate 55

News

Pollinators need your help

News

Today is April 16, 2021

News

Narcotics investigators arrest several in separate cases

News

WIC food distribution sites closing soon 

News

Gone but never forgotten – DSC Dredge celebrates the life of James Edward Cicardo, aka “Eddie”

News

Biloxi PD looking for missing person

News

Troopers work fatal accident on I-59 involving Louisiana man

News

Today is April 15, 2021