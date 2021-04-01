expand
Ad Spot

April 2, 2021

Guatemalan man convicted of causing misuse of a Social Security number

By Special to the Item

Published 10:24 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

Hattiesburg, Miss. –  Angel Perez-Valezquez, a citizen of Guatemala, pled guilty today before U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel to the crime of causing misuse of a social security number, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Jack P. Stanton, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans.

Perez-Valezquez will be sentenced by Judge McNeel on July 7, 2021, and faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to 3 years of supervised release.  He also faces Homeland Security removal proceedings to remove him from the U.S. to Guatemala.

On August 25, 2020, the Department of Homeland Security, Border Enforcement Security Task Force in Gulfport, received information from the Hattiesburg Police Department regarding the arrest of Perez-Valezqez who had been working at the Mar-Jac Poultry Plant, under an assumed identity.  A victim of the identity theft had contacted the Hattiesburg Police Department and reported the victim had received an Internal Revenue Service W-2 Form for 2019 from Mar-Jac Poultry.  The victim said he had never been to Hattiesburg and had never worked for Mar-Jac Poultry.

Homeland Security Investigations agents determined that Perez-Valezquez worked at Mar-Jac Poultry under the victim’s name and social security number.  Each time Perez-Valezquez was paid, he caused his employer, Mar-Jac Poultry, to report false information to the Social Security Administration, using the victim’s name and Social Security Number.

Acting U.S. Attorney LaMarca praised the coordination of Homeland Security Investigations and the Hattiesburg Police.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris is the prosecutor for the case.

More News

Eight Former Tigers on MLB Opening Day Rosters

Pearl River has historic day; wins first postseason match

Pearl River Community College receives $1.9 million in Gulf Coast Restoration Funds for Aerospace Academy

Stifling defensive performance sends Pearl River to ‘Elite 8’ of Region XXIII Tournament

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Pearl River Community College receives $1.9 million in Gulf Coast Restoration Funds for Aerospace Academy

News

Today is April 2, 2021

News

McHenry man pleads guilty to transporting child pornography

News

Three people running for Councilor in Precinct 2 share stances

News

Mississippi Power Company warns customers of scams claiming power will be disconnected

News

Guatemalan man convicted of causing misuse of a Social Security number

News

Jackson man sentenced to eight years in federal prison for narcotics trafficking

News

Former Southern University Band Director Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzlement Charges

News

Today is April 1, 2021

News

Picayune utility worker retires after three decades on the job

News

Two men arrested for separate sexual battery indictments

News

One person injured and one killed in fatal car crash Monday

News

Pearl River invites prospective students to ‘GET ONBOARD: The Wildcat Experience’

Education

Victoria Kelly, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Feeding the Gulf Coast reflects on COVID-19 relief one year later

News

MHP works fatal collision in Stone County

News

Today is March 31, 2021

News

Legislature approves funding to Friendship Park, other projects

Art & Entertainment

Picayune Main Street gearing up for spring Street Festival in April

News

Former Booneville Police Officer Arrested on Civil Rights Charges

News

LDWF ties with Wings of Hope leads to rehab, release of bald eagle

News

Well water testing for well owners in Pearl River County and surrounding counties

News

Louisiana State Troopers congratulate K-9 Jack

News

Biloxi man arrested for sexual battery