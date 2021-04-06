expand
April 6, 2021

Greensburg Resident Killed in Crash on LA 10

By Special to the Item

Published 9:04 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Greensburg, LA – On Monday, April 5, 2021, shortly after 2:00 PM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were dispatched to a two vehicle fatal crash on LA 10 at the intersection of Wicker Lane in St. Helena Parish.  The crash has claimed the life of 53-year-old Levette Richelle Thomas of Greensburg.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Thomas was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Pickup northbound on Wicker Lane. For reasons still under investigation, Thomas entered LA 10 directly into the path of a 2002 Mack Truck and Trailer, which had been traveling eastbound on LA 10.  The Mack Truck crashed into the driver’s side of Thomas’ vehicle.  Thomas and her front seat passenger, 53-year-old Marie Jackson of Greensburg, both sustained severe injuries in the crash. Thomas was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased shortly after her arrival. Jackson was transported from the scene by Acadian Air-Med to North Oaks Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.  The driver of the Mack Truck was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash. Thomas was also properly restrained.  Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, standard toxicology tests are pending.

Please take a moment to speak to your loved ones about the importance of safe decisions in the vehicle, every trip every time.  Remind them about preventable measures such as wearing a seatbelt, avoiding distractions and never driving impaired.  Taking these precautions could be all the difference in the event of a major crash.

  Latest Local News

  Latest Editorial

  Latest Sports

  Latest Opinion

  Latest Letters to the Editor

  Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

