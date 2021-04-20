Golden Eagles break two school records at War Eagle Invitational

AUBURN, Ala. – The Southern Miss track and field team closed the day with a bang, as Landon Chalden , Trey Johnson , Dylan Evans and DJ Butler combined to break the 4×400 relay record with a time of 3:09.45, while Chalden improved his program record in the 400m hurdles with a time of 51.71 finishing second.

“It was a great way to cap off a meet with a win in the 4×400, beating one of our in-state rivals and getting a new school record,” head coach Jon Stuart said. “We had a lot of great things happen. We still have to get a lot better, but I’m very excited about the direction we’re going right now.”

The combination of Trinity Flagler , Vivette Green , Savi’a Varnell and Trinity Benson started the day with a third-place finish in the 4×100 with a time of 45.68.

Senior Eric Richards finished with his 18th career top-three finish as he finished tied for second in the high jump after clearing the bar at 7′ 1.75″, while Corvell Todd joined him on the podium with a leap of 7′ 0.5″ to finish tied for third.

For the fourth consecutive meet, Trey Johnson won the 400m dash, as he finished with a time of 46.10 for a new personal best.

On Friday, Patricia Johnson finished third in the women’s long jump with a mark of 19′ 6.0″.

The Golden Eagles received seven personal-bests on the women’s side including: Green (100m), Flagler (100m), Benson (200m), Jasmine Burns (200m), Marquasha Myers (200m), Tatiyana Jennings (400m hurdles) and Isabella Simonelli (discus).