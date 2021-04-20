expand
April 20, 2021

Golden Eagles break two school records at War Eagle Invitational

By Special to the Item

Published 11:00 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

AUBURN, Ala. – The Southern Miss track and field team closed the day with a bang, as Landon ChaldenTrey JohnsonDylan Evansand DJ Butler combined to break the 4×400 relay record with a time of 3:09.45, while Chalden improved his program record in the 400m hurdles with a time of 51.71 finishing second.

“It was a great way to cap off a meet with a win in the 4×400, beating one of our in-state rivals and getting a new school record,” head coach Jon Stuart said. “We had a lot of great things happen. We still have to get a lot better, but I’m very excited about the direction we’re going right now.”

The combination of Trinity FlaglerVivette GreenSavi’a Varnell and Trinity Benson started the day with a third-place finish in the 4×100 with a time of 45.68.

Senior Eric Richards finished with his 18th career top-three finish as he finished tied for second in the high jump after clearing the bar at 7′ 1.75″, while Corvell Todd joined him on the podium with a leap of 7′ 0.5″ to finish tied for third.

For the fourth consecutive meet, Trey Johnson won the 400m dash, as he finished with a time of 46.10 for a new personal best.

On Friday, Patricia Johnson finished third in the women’s long jump with a mark of 19′ 6.0″.

The Golden Eagles received seven personal-bests on the women’s side including: Green (100m), Flagler (100m), Benson (200m), Jasmine Burns (200m), Marquasha Myers (200m), Tatiyana Jennings (400m hurdles) and Isabella Simonelli (discus).

For the men, Elijah Miller (100m), Jordan Woods (100m), Butler (200m), Johnson (400m), Dylan Evans (800m), Mar’Ques McCray(800m), Chalden (400m hurdles), Joe Wager (discus) and Trevor Leinstock (javelin) all set new personal records at the meet.

