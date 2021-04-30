expand
May 1, 2021

Former Jackson Police Officer Sentenced for Obstruction of a Federal Investigation

Published 4:27 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

Jackson, Miss. – Mark Anthony Coleman, 58, a former Jackson Police Officer, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Tom S. Lee to 30 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for destroying evidence of his involvement with a 16-year old female, announced Acting United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Michelle Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi, and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch. 

Coleman was charged in a federal criminal indictment on July 14, 2020 and he pled guilty before Judge Lee on January 21, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenda R. Haynes prosecuted the case.

