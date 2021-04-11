expand
Ad Spot

April 11, 2021

Former Casino Employee Pleads Guilty to Theft

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, April 11, 2021

Jackson, Miss. – Reginal Brown, 36, a former employee of the Pearl River Resort – Silver Star Casino pled guilty today to a federal indictment charging him with theft by an employee of a gaming establishment on Indian lands, announced Acting United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

Brown was a banquet server at the Silver Star Hotel & Casino in the Pearl River Resort.  Between January 2016 and May 2016, Brown used his own password on multiple occasions, to take, for himself, approximately $10,800 from the cash recyclers in the facility.  Casino management discovered the discrepancy in accounting and on video surveillance of the cash recycler area, then reported Brown to law enforcement.  Choctaw Police Department investigators interviewed Brown, and Brown then admitted to taking the money, as charged, from the Casino.  Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2018.

Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca stated, “Federal law imposes severe penalties for crimes committed in licensed gaming establishments.  The great potential for misconduct in these settings calls for constant vigilance and self-discipline of those entrusted with the casinos’ operation.”

Brown will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kristi H. Johnson on July 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Acting U.S. Attorney LaMarca commended the work of the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, who investigated the case.  The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Theodore Cooperstein and Kevin J. Payne.

More News

Alabama Woman Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud

Today is April 11, 2021

Wisteria: Pretty or Pretty Harmful?

Smart to Enter 2021 NBA Draft

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Alabama Woman Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud

News

Today is April 11, 2021

News

Wisteria: Pretty or Pretty Harmful?

News

Former Casino Employee Pleads Guilty to Theft

News

Honduran Man Convicted of Making a False Statement to a Federal Officer

News

Helping former addicts become independent

News

Today is April 10, 2021

Education

Poplarville has fourth best graduation rate in state

News

Bush Resident Killed in Crash on LA 21

News

Pearl River County building in Poplarville a total loss after fire early Thursday

News

Today is April 9, 2021

News

Resource center offering new classes

News

Municipal Primary Election Day: Post-Election Day update

News

AG Fitch and 13 Attorneys General Ask Congress to Let State Right-to-Work Laws Stand

News

New Orleans man sentenced to 262 months imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to production of child sexual abuse material as part of his role in trafficking 14-year-old female for commercial sex acts

News

Paving to begin on Memorial Boulevard starting Sunday night

News

Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct 3-day enforcement operation along Central Gulf Coast

News

Mother & daughter reflect on 1992 cold case

News

Nearly 29 years missing; L’OBSERVATEUR revisits 1992 cold case

News

Today is April 8, 2021

Breaking News

Sheriff’s Department working gun shot death along Highway 43 N

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors begins search for next president

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify grand larceny suspect

News

Crossroads Clinic Now Offering Virtual Clinic Services 