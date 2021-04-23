expand
Ad Spot

April 23, 2021

Deborah Lee

By Staff Report

Published 7:00 am Friday, April 23, 2021

Funeral Services for Deborah Marie Lee, age 59, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Catahoula Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Catahoula Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Catahoula Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Cedric Lumpkin will officiate the service.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

More News

Man killed in I-12 traffic incident identified

Will Smith wins first in bull riding, leading Pearl River to solid performance

Today is April 23, 2021

Hazel Janell Easterling

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar