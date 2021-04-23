Deborah Lee

Funeral Services for Deborah Marie Lee, age 59, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Catahoula Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Catahoula Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Catahoula Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Cedric Lumpkin will officiate the service.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.