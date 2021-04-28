Daniel Patch

Lifetime resident of Picayune, Mississippi, Daniel Louis Patch, departed this life peacefully, Friday, April 23, 2021 at his home in Yammy Craw Community. He was 73 years old.

Graveside Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at New Palestine Cemetery with Rev. James Reardon officiating.

