COVID-19 cases as of April 25, 2021

Within Pearl River County as of April 25, there have been 4,471 cases of COVID-19, with 143 deaths attributed to the virus, since the start of the pandemic in spring of last year.

Those totals include 188 cases in long term care facilities, 37 of those cases involved deaths.

Statewide, there have been 310,987 total reported cases of the virus, of which 120,821 were listed as probable. Of those numbers, 7,178 deaths were attributed to COVID-19, of which 2,223 deaths were listed as probable and the remaining 4,955 have been confirmed.

The estimated population of the state as of 2019 is 2.9 million, of which 2.6 million have been tested for the virus using one of three methods. The Mississippi State Department of Health reports that 299,066 people are presumed recovered.

Cases by age range are as listed; 6,931 in the up to 4-years-old group with one death, 33,291 cases in the 5-17 age group with two deaths; 37,213 cases in the 18-24 age group with 18 deaths, 68,399 cases in the 25 to 39 age group with 129 deaths; 45,918 cases in the 40 to 49 age group with 259 deaths, 64,003 cases in the 50-64 age group with 1,261 deaths and 51,066 cases in the 65 and older age group with 5,488 deaths.

Nationwide since Jan. 21, 2020, 31.8 million cases have been reported, of which 569,272 deaths were attributed as of April 26, 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.