April 9, 2021

Bush Resident Killed in Crash on LA 21

By Special to the Item

Published 11:37 am Friday, April 9, 2021

Covington, LA – On Thursday, April 8, 2021, shortly before 6:00 PM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were dispatched to two vehicle fatal crash on LA 21 near Nolan Lane in St. Tammany Parish.  The crash has claimed the life of 34-year-old Randy Len Dupriest Jr. of Bush.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Dupriest was traveling northbound on LA 21 in a 2018 GMC Sierra. Dupriest’s vehicle traveled into the southbound lane and struck a 1995 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer head-on.  Despite being properly restrained, Dupriest sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on-scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was also properly restrained. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Troopers do not suspect impairment on the part of the driver of the Peterbilt. As part of the ongoing investigation, standard toxicology tests are pending analysis.

Please take a moment to speak to your loved ones about the importance of safe decisions in the vehicle, every trip every time.  Remind them about preventable measures such as wearing a seatbelt, avoiding distractions and never driving impaired.  Taking these precautions could be all the difference in the event of a major crash.

PRC softball loses non-district game to St. Martin

Picayune softball dominates Hattiesburg

Poplarville has fourth best graduation rate in state

Arrests from April 2 to April 7

