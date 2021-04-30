expand
April 30, 2021

Bulldogs NCAA Championship Bound, Open Play In Baton Rouge Regional

By Special to the Item

Published 9:00 am Friday, April 30, 2021

STARKVILLE – With the unveiling of the field Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State women’s golf earned a spot in the NCAA Championships for the 10th time in program history.

The Bulldogs open competition in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, hosted by the LSU University Golf Club on May 10-12. Six of the 18 teams will advance from each regional to the NCAA Championships, which run from May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The field for the Baton Rouge Regional consists of No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 12 Baylor, No. 13 Oregon, No. 19 Maryland, No. 21 Alabama, Oregon State, Houston Miami, North Texas, Purdue, Tulsa, Sam Houston State, Kennesaw State, East Tennessee State, Jacksonville State, and Quinnipiac.

Mississippi State is coming off its best performance of the season, finishing second in the SEC Championship after beating two top-5 teams (No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Ole Miss) in match play. Shooting 15-under par during stroke play followed by going 2-1 in match play, the Bulldogs earned the best finish in program history at the event. Hannah Levi paced the MSU with an 11-under par for stroke play, tying her for fifth place. Her score was tied for third-best finish in program history, and it marked the best score by a Bulldog ever at the SEC Championship.

For more information on the Bulldogs, follow MSU women’s golf on Twitter, like them on Facebook and join them on Instagram by searching for “HailStateWG.”

