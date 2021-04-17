Bulldogs lose twice on the road

Mississippi Gulf Coast nearly extended a five-game win streak with a ninth-inning homer in Thursday’s opener at Copiah-Lincoln, but the Wolves trumped the Bulldogs with a homer of their own on the way to a sweep.

Alex McWhorter’s three-run homer gave the Bulldogs a lead before Co-Lin’s three-run homer of its own to win 9-7. The Wolves shut out the Bulldogs 3-0 in the second game.

Ray (Fr., Poplarville/Poplarville) drove in two runs with a two-out single just before Alex McWhorter (Fr., Mobile Ala./Faith Academy) capped a five-run explosion. Ray had three hits, including a solo home run.

Dawson Walters (Fr., Flora/Tri-County Academy) and Josh Cary (Fr., Petal/Petal) had two hits, and Noah Blythe (Fr., Lexington, Ky./Tates Creek) doubled.

Dawson Flowers (Fr., Brookhaven/Brookhaven Academy) turned in another strong performance on the mound in the nightcap, striking out seven against three hits and a walk. He allowed only one earned run in his six innings of work.

Drake Henderson (Fr., Sand Hill/Greene County) had a double, one of only four hits by the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs will celebrate 19 players and managers on Sophomore Day on Sunday. Ceremonies begin at 1:20 p.m. ahead of a 2 p.m. start against No. 12 Itawamba.

