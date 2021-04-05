expand
Ad Spot

April 5, 2021

Bulldogs Close Regular Season At The Collegiate Invitational

By Special to the Item

Published 12:00 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mississippi State men’s golf team will visit the par-71 Country Club of Birmingham to close the regular season beginning Monday, April 5. The Bulldogs will tee off at 8:40 a.m. CT from the 10th tee.

 

The three-day tournament that was originally scheduled as Shoal Creek Invitational has been renamed The Collegiate Invitational after tornadoes in the Birmingham area forced the event to switch courses.

 

The Bulldogs will join host No. 9 Auburn and 12 other teams in the field. Eight squads are ranked including No. 4 Clemson, No. 10 Vanderbilt, No. 12 Georgia, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 21 Arkansas, No. 22 North Florida, and No. 23 LSU.

 

“We are really excited to get back out and compete this week,” head coach Dusty Smith said. “Country Club of Birmingham will be a true championship test this week that will really challenge how focused and disciplined we are. This is our next step, and we need to make sure we are continuing to grow into the team we know we can be.”

 

State is coming off a second-place finish at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship, which marked the team’s highest finish of the season. Garrett Johnson and freshman Loïc Ettlin also carded their best finishes of the season. Johnson tied with Ford Clegg for sixth place while Ettlin tied for 13th.

 

Clegg, Johnson and Ettlin are joined by Hunter Logan and Austin Fulton in MSU’s lineup at The Collegiate. Logan shot a 70 in the second round of MSU’s last outing and finished at 2-over tying for 33rd.

 

For more information on the Bulldog golf program, follow on Twitter and Instagram and like on Facebook by searching “HailStateMG.”

More News

PRC softball loses in extra innings to Long Beach

Pearl River County hires new economic development director

Poplarville and PRC split weekend series

Pearl River County coroner will also temporarily serve as Hancock County coroner

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Pearl River County hires new economic development director

News

Pearl River County coroner will also temporarily serve as Hancock County coroner

News

USM professor’s mission to help low-income technology students leads to successful non-profit organization

News

PSC Chairman Maxwell Approves $7.8 million to CoastConnect, LLC for Broadband Deployment

News

Cicadas emerge annually in Mississippi’s forests

News

Today is April 5, 2021

News

Port of Gulfport names new CEO & Executive Director

News

Southern Miss Alumni Association opens Southern Station

News

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) partners with crowd science expert to provide online course

News

Biden-Harris Administration extends moratorium on residential evictions in USDA multifamily housing communities in accordance with CDC guidance

News

Mississippi legislature advances parole reform

News

Today is April 4, 2021

News

House weekly summary

News

USM Receives $2.3 million from Lamar W. Powell to Establish Scholarships

News

St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway juvenile

News

Unemployment drops slightly in February within county

News

Today is April 3, 2021

News

Stevens shares stances as she runs for re-election in Precinct 3

News

Pearl River Community College receives $1.9 million in Gulf Coast Restoration Funds for Aerospace Academy

News

Today is April 2, 2021

News

McHenry man pleads guilty to transporting child pornography

News

Three people running for Councilor in Precinct 2 share stances

News

Mississippi Power Company warns customers of scams claiming power will be disconnected

News

Guatemalan man convicted of causing misuse of a Social Security number