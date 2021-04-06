Biloxi PD requesting help to identify suspect

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown B/M who allegedly stole about $379.00 dollars from a business in the 1700 block of Pass Rd. The unknown B/M, pictured below, allegedly stole the unattended money and left the store on foot walking east on Pass Rd. The reported incident took place on March 28, 2021 at about 11:00am. The alleged subject was described as being about 5-11” tall and weighs about 220-250lbs. He may possibly be in his 30’s to 40’s. He also has short black hair.