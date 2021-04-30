expand
Ad Spot

April 30, 2021

Biloxi PD asking for public’s help to identify shoplifter who used kids in the crime

By Special to the Item

Published 1:34 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

On 19 April at about 7:45 pm it was reported in the 1700 Block of Pass Rd, an Unknown B/F entered the store about 6:30 pm accompanied by two juveniles approximately 12-14 years old, and a Toddler about 18-24 months old. The subject pictured below shopped in the store, brought all the items up to the counter as if to pay for them, but before completing the payment, the female had the juveniles take the items, totaling approximately $170, outside to their car. The card used to attempt the payment reportedly did not work, so the B/F told the clerk her other card was in her car, and that she would go get it. Instead of rendering payment, the B/F got into her car and reportedly drove off without paying.

More News

Men’s Golf Finishes Tied for Seventh at C-USA Championships

Picayune tennis using state championship experience as learning opportunity

PRC’s girls golf team named state champion runner up

Biloxi PD asking for public’s help to identify shoplifter who used kids in the crime

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s help to identify shoplifter who used kids in the crime

News

Jackson man pleads guilty under Project EJECT to being a felon in possession of a firearm

News

Natchez Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon Under Project EJECT

News

Pass Christian Man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm

Breaking News

Nicholson VFD fire chief arrested for exploitation of child

News

Today is April 30, 2021

News

Cleanup event set for Saturday

News

Library in Picayune to hold clearance book sale

News

Container gardens offer ease, accessibility, variety

News

Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge to conduct prescribed burning today, April 29, 2021 

News

More than 400 conservation jobs coming to the Gulf Coast

News

NASA Continues RS-25 Engine Testing for Future Artemis Missions

News

Today is April 29, 2021

News

FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force and the Jackson Police Department need public’s help identifying a bank robber

News

PRCC graduates another CCMA class

Education

Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week, Alena Bolin

News

Mississippi Man Indicted for Wire Fraud and Health Care Fraud

News

Biloxi PD looking for driver of suspicious Dodge truck

News

Today is April 28, 2021

News

Smith wins runoff for Poplarville mayor

News

Officers brush up on driving skills

News

2020-21 PRCC Lifetime Hall of Fame Inductees Honored

News

The Nature Conservancy in Mississippi releases thirty-eight 2.5-year-old Gopher Tortoises

News

Pearl River, officials celebrate state-of-the-art simulation lab