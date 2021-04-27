expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying shoplifter

By Special to the Item

Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown B/M who allegedly shoplifted a pair of “Versace” sunglasses, total value approximately $250.00 dollars. The reported incident took place in the 2600 block of Beach Blvd. on April 11, 2021 at about 4:15pm. The unknown B/M, pictured below, allegedly stole the sunglasses and left the area by unknown means. The B/M was wearing a long sleeve black shirt, with an orange safety vest, blue jeans, he also was reported to be “in his forties (40’s) and tall”.

More News

Softball Sweeps DH to Take Series at Kentucky

2020-21 PRCC Lifetime Hall of Fame Inductees Honored

The Nature Conservancy in Mississippi releases thirty-eight 2.5-year-old Gopher Tortoises

Pearl River, officials celebrate state-of-the-art simulation lab

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar