April 19, 2021

Biloxi PD asking for assistance identifying vehicle burglary suspect

By Special to the Item

Published 8:55 am Monday, April 19, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown B/M who allegedly entered into the victim’s vehicle and stole items from within. The reported incident took place in the 200 block of Beach Blvd. on April 14, 2021 at about 0030hrs. The unknown B/M, pictured below, allegedly stole the items. The alleged suspect left the area on foot. The B/M was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark in color pants, and dark shoes.

