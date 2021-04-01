Beach Holds No. 3 AVCA Ranking With Big Weekend Ahead

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team held onto its No. 3 ranking in the AVCA Poll for the fourth week in a row as the Tigers prepare for a big weekend in California where they will face No. 4 UCLA in a double-header Saturday and No. 1 USC in a double-header Sunday.

Coming off a bye-week, LSU retained the No. 3 spot to mark 11 straight polls where the Tigers have been featured inside the AVCA Top-3, dating back to the final poll of the 2019. LSU has been inside the Top-10 in 46 consecutive polls going all the way back to 2016.

When the Tigers take the sand in Los Angeles this weekend they will have had two weeks to prepare for a critical weekend of competition. LSU will take on No. 4 UCLA twice on Saturday before it faces No. 1 USC twice on Sunday. No. 2 Florida State is also making a trip west and will also face USC and UCLA, but on opposite days as LSU.

AVCA Beach Volleyball Poll

Rank School (First place votes)

1 Southern Cal (10)

2 Florida State (4)

3 LSU

4 UCLA

5 Cal Poly

6 Loyola Marymount

7 TCU

8 Pepperdine

9 Cal

10 Grand Canyon

11 FAU

12 Stanford

13 Arizona

14 FIU

15 Long Beach State

16 Hawai’i

17 South Carolina

18 Georgia State

19 Stetson

20 Florida Gulf Coast