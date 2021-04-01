Beach Holds No. 3 AVCA Ranking With Big Weekend Ahead
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team held onto its No. 3 ranking in the AVCA Poll for the fourth week in a row as the Tigers prepare for a big weekend in California where they will face No. 4 UCLA in a double-header Saturday and No. 1 USC in a double-header Sunday.
Coming off a bye-week, LSU retained the No. 3 spot to mark 11 straight polls where the Tigers have been featured inside the AVCA Top-3, dating back to the final poll of the 2019. LSU has been inside the Top-10 in 46 consecutive polls going all the way back to 2016.
When the Tigers take the sand in Los Angeles this weekend they will have had two weeks to prepare for a critical weekend of competition. LSU will take on No. 4 UCLA twice on Saturday before it faces No. 1 USC twice on Sunday. No. 2 Florida State is also making a trip west and will also face USC and UCLA, but on opposite days as LSU.
AVCA Beach Volleyball Poll
Rank School (First place votes)
1 Southern Cal (10)
2 Florida State (4)
3 LSU
4 UCLA
5 Cal Poly
6 Loyola Marymount
7 TCU
8 Pepperdine
9 Cal
10 Grand Canyon
11 FAU
12 Stanford
13 Arizona
14 FIU
15 Long Beach State
16 Hawai’i
17 South Carolina
18 Georgia State
19 Stetson
20 Florida Gulf Coast