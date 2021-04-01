expand
April 2, 2021

Beach Holds No. 3 AVCA Ranking With Big Weekend Ahead

By Special to the Item

Published 11:00 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team held onto its No. 3 ranking in the AVCA Poll for the fourth week in a row as the Tigers prepare for a big weekend in California where they will face No. 4 UCLA in a double-header Saturday and No. 1 USC in a double-header Sunday.

Coming off a bye-week, LSU retained the No. 3 spot to mark 11 straight polls where the Tigers have been featured inside the AVCA Top-3, dating back to the final poll of the 2019. LSU has been inside the Top-10 in 46 consecutive polls going all the way back to 2016.

When the Tigers take the sand in Los Angeles this weekend they will have had two weeks to prepare for a critical weekend of competition. LSU will take on No. 4 UCLA twice on Saturday before it faces No. 1 USC twice on Sunday. No. 2 Florida State is also making a trip west and will also face USC and UCLA, but on opposite days as LSU.

AVCA Beach Volleyball Poll

Rank    School (First place votes)

1          Southern Cal (10)

2          Florida State (4)

3          LSU

4          UCLA

5          Cal Poly

6          Loyola Marymount

7          TCU

8          Pepperdine

9          Cal

10        Grand Canyon

11        FAU

12        Stanford

13        Arizona

14        FIU

15        Long Beach State

16        Hawai’i

17        South Carolina

18        Georgia State

19        Stetson

20        Florida Gulf Coast

Eight Former Tigers on MLB Opening Day Rosters

Pearl River has historic day; wins first postseason match

Pearl River Community College receives $1.9 million in Gulf Coast Restoration Funds for Aerospace Academy

Stifling defensive performance sends Pearl River to 'Elite 8' of Region XXIII Tournament

