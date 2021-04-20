Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge to conduct Christmas Tree Drop Project 

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex intends to solicit assistance from the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program (IRT). The assistance will include the air-lift of bundled Christmas trees and the placement of these trees in designated sites. The proposed assistance will take place at Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge in May. Construction contractors, labor unions, or private individuals who have questions or who wish to voice opposition to military assistance for this project may contact Refuge Manager Shelley Stiaes at 985/285-0060 or email at shelley_stiaes@fws.gov no later than thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice. Persons not filing comments within the time frame noted will be considered to have waived their objections to military assistance for this project.