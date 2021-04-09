Arrests from March 24 to April 1

Sebastin Murlin Breland, 35, 74 Lakeview Dr., Carriere; arrested March 24, for uttering forgery and contempt of court.

Rocky Tillman Harberson, 58, 907 Highway 11, Carriere; arrested March 24 by PRCSO, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Dennis Wayne Passley, 39, 3604 Bontia Rd., Gautier; arrested March 24, by the U.S. Marshals.

Shannon Stockstill, 43, 9 South Ridge Lane, Carriere; arrested March 24, for driving while license suspended, no insurance, resisting arrest by fleeing, disorderly conduct, intimidation by letter, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, stalking and trespassing.

Mark Edward Wood, 34, 232 Runway Rd., Perkinston; arrested March 24, for aggravated assault and probation violation.

Xavion Isaiah Young, 18, no address listed; arrested March 24, by Poplarville PD for possession of a controlled substance.

Larry Joseph Bell, 68, 7926 Pompano St., NOLA; arrested March 25 by PRCSO for possession of a controlled substance.

Alvin Lamont Peel, 26, 801 Hunt St.; arrested March 25, for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Tiffany Nicole Tegethoff, 40, 520 Second St.; arrested March 25, for possession of paraphernalia.

Rayshaurd Zykir Wilson, 23, 402 Blanks Ave.; arrested March 25 by PRCO, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Christopher Delcambre, 46, 117 Sugar Creek Rd., Carriere; arrested March 25 by PRCSO, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Lance Goode, 48, 13321 Broadmeade Ave., Austin, Texas; arrested March 26 by Picayune PD, for disorderly conduct.

Justin Scott Keen, 32, 300 Point Rd., Carriere; arrested March 26, for possession of paraphernalia and public profanity/drunk.

Jim Alan Lumpkin, 41, 1410 Fifth Ave.; arrested March 26 by Picayune PD, for controlled substance violation, conspiracy and probation violation.

Enoch Osibisi McDonald, 21, 1801 Highway 11 S.; arrested March 26, for two foreign fugitive warrants.

Ray Naquin, 49, 40 Stone County Rd., Lumberton; arrested March 26, for controlled substance violation.

Michael Lee Bazzelle, 50, 9011 St. Jude’s Dr., Bay St. Louis; arrested March 27 by PRCSO, for no driver’s license, DUI, no seatbelt and no insurance.

Sabrina Lynett Hamann, 50, 25661 Katie Dr.; arrested March 27 by Picayune PD, for shoplifting.

Kimberly Renae Huck, 45, 1820 Adcox Rd.; arrested March 27, for probation violation.

Pricilla Eunice John, 31, 903 Telly Rd.; arrested March 28, for possession of a controlled substance and two controlled substance violations.

Jessica Lynn Mark, 38, 2112 Walker St.; arrested March 27, for credit card fraud.

Alex Shamar Travis, 23, 44 McNeill Steephollow Rd., Carriere; arrested March 27 by PRCSO, for domestic assault.

Kendrick Lawrence Doyle, 46, 6 CG Smith Rd.; arrested March 28 by PRCSO, for possession of a controlled substance, probation violation and petit larceny.

Christopher Lee Gardner, 28, 1044 Stanford Lake Rd., Poplarville; arrested March 28, for leaving the scene of an accident and simple assault.

Zack Curtis Sanderson, 42, 18 Magnolia Dr.; arrested March 28, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Rhonda Ann Schwartz, 52, 121 Woodland Rd., Carriere; arrested March 28, for DUI and two controlled substance violations.

Brenton Dewayne Spears, 32, 8 Lawson Taylor Rd., Carriere; arrested March 28 by PRCSO, for DUI.

Charles Mark Taylor, 61, 51 Glover Rd., Poplarville; arrested March 28, for DUI.

Kade Ashad Walker, 18, 606 N. Buren Ave.; arrested March 28, for contempt of court.

Kira Crystal Viverito, 31, 37 Forest Lane, Carriere; arrested March 29 by PRCSO, for possession of a controlled substance, two controlled substance violations, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.

Alvin Ray Dillard, 60, 115 Old Kiln Rd.; arrested March 30 by PRCSO, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Glenn Jospeh Dysart, 65, 31 Metzler Rd., Nicholson; arrested March 30 by PRCSO, for providing false information to a law officer and two counts of contempt of court.

Tracy Regina Jones, 54, 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. D15; arrested March 30 by PRCSO, for posting of an email or electronic message to cause injury and prostitution.

Blannie William West, 32, 1232 Rock Ranch Rd., Carriere; arrested March 30 by Picayune PD, for commercial burglary.

Paris Peshon Hawkins, 29, 905 Clover Circle; arrested March 31, for contempt of court.

Kevin Anthony Hernandez, 64, 26 Justin Rd.; Carriere; arrested March 31 by PRCSO, for contempt of court.

Jesse McDowell, 28, 18 Blueberry Lane, Poplarville; arrested March 31, for careless driving, two controlled substance violations, possession of paraphernalia and foreign fugitive warrant.

Jessie Allen Millis, 29, 59 Green Meadow Place; arrested March 31 by PRCSO, for possession of paraphernalia.

Nicholas Daniel Mitchell, 36, 158 Geranium Dr.; arrested March 31, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Marlin Edwin Ray, 37, 74 Entrekin Rd., Carriere; arrested March 31, for simple domestic violence.

Jennifer Ashley Cooke, 34, 57 Evans Rd.; arrested April 1, for contempt of court.

Richard Shane Tate, 39, 23080 Road 262 Apt. A; arrested April 1 by PRCSO, for expired tag, careless driving, driving while license suspended and sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.