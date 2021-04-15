Arrests collected on April 15, 2021

Ashton Ashe, 23, 71 White Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 8, for DUI refused test.

Christopher James Axton, 25, 606 Cole Rd., Hattiesburg; arrested by Poplarville PD on April 8, for possession of a controlled substance.

Seaira Bush, 20, 6015 West Madison, Bay St. Louis; arrested by Picayune PD on April 8, for possession of marijuana, switched tag and no insurance.

Gareth P. Byrne, 42, 1200 Pauline St., New Orleans; arrested by PRCSO on April 8, for driving while license suspended, DUI refused test and no insurance.

Kentrell Clark, 38, 1307 Nutter Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 8 for simple assault.

Michael Lee-Gauriel Guyse, 34, 94185 Dairy Ford Rd., Houston Texas; arrested by PRCSO on April 8, for DUI refused test.

Andre Rene Johnson, 57, 927 East Canal St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 8, for two counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Decorion Devon Myers, 26, 2105 Cousin St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 8, for possession of marijuana.

Gordon Smith, 46, 28 S. Fork Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on April 8, DUI, careless driving, no insurance and expired tag.

Justin Phillip Todd, 30, 451 Anchor Lake Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 8, for two counts of contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.

Frank Christopher Bass, 31, 52 Lazy B Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on April 9, for contempt of court.

Heath Arthur Bland, 28, 152 Cooper Rd., Purvis; arrested by Poplaville PD on April 9, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Susan Wynne Cameron, 65, 1145 Highway 26 W., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on April 9, for DUI third.

Ronni Christian Fleming, 29, 293 Sones Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on April 9, for probation violation.

Jamal Jackson, 40, 430 Slidell St., New Orleans; arrested by MHP on April 9, for DUI and two controlled substance violations.

Chad Joseph Mutz, 41, 28195 Anthony Lane, Folsom, La.; arrested by PRCSO on April 9, for trafficking a controlled substance.

Tony Dwayne Shipley, 35, 39 Stegall Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on April 9, for possession of a controlled substance, public drunk/profanity and possession of marijuana.

Aaron James Toney, 26, 61 Old Creek Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 9, for contempt of court, no driver’s license, no insurance, expired tag and leaving the scene of an accident.

Christifer Michael Torbet, 35, 16 Kerry Lane St., Carriere; arrested April 9, for contempt of court, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and operation of a vehicle with obstructed view.

Devin Shannon Townsend, 25, 700 N. Main St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 9, for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Luisa Ann Faulkner, 41, 111 Tulip Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on April 10, for contempt of court.

Glenn Russel Mcree, 60, 748 Luther Carter Rd., Petal; arrested by MHP on April 10, for DUI.

Kari Louise Rylee, 31, 162 Bluebird Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on April 10, for possession of paraphernalia.

Robert Joshua S. Amand, 45, 12 King Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 10, for three controlled substance violations.

Samantha Tayler, 31, 550 Loftin Ave., Room 207; arrested by Picayune PD on April 10, for two controlled substance violations and shoplifting.

John Kevin Whitney, 32, 162 Bluebird Lane; arrested on April 10, for possession of a controlled substance and sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Ryan Jordan Dickerson, 23, 315 N. Steele Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 11, for contempt of court.

Scott Alan Gjertson, 55, 68 Shorty Burgess Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 11, for two counts of contempt of court.

Devin J. Conzales, 30, 7 Benton Seal Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 11, for public drunk/profanity and disturbing the peace.

Timothy F. Harris, 41, 201 Jasmine Dr.; arrested on April 11, for probation violation.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 43, 107 Willow St.; arrested April 11, for contempt of court.

James M. Terrell, 33, 63 Emmitt Metzler Rd., Nicholson; arrested by Picayune PD on April 11, for possession of a controlled substance.

Mary Katherine Williams, 44, 3454 Highway 11/80, Toomsuba, Miss; arrested April 11 for probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Donner, 62, 2600 Rve Weller Rd., Mandeville, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 12, for DUI.

Kevin Joseph Giordano, 43, 16 Navajo Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 12, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Ronald Mark, 41, 1307 Sally Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 12, for murder.

Kent Gerald Glapion, 68, 75 Suttora Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 13, for sexual battery or fondling of a vulnerable person.

Linda Louise Graves, 28, 2604 Nina Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 13, for contempt of court.

Allen Michael Hodnett, 24, 13 S. Fork Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 13, for malicious mischief.

Michael Holmes, 22, 7 Reese Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 13, for controlled substance violation and simple domestic violence.

Tiffany Rosemary Jackson, 35, 111 Whitfield St. Apt. F22; arrested by PRCSO on April 13, for contempt of court.

Tammy Marie Jones, 43, 441 Wayne Pardue Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on April 13, for simple domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

Jacob Ryan Strickland, 19, 13 Sage Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 13, for DUI second.

Ashlyn A. Adams, 37, 45 Buford Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 14, for two counts of contempt of court.

Heidi Elizabeth Banner, 39, 108 Essex Court; arrested by Picayune PD on April 14, for possession of marijuana and contempt of court.

Tammy Deshotel Huff, 50, 3343 Highway 43 N.; arrested by PRCSO on April 14, for possession of a controlled substance.

George Austin Jones, 35, 166 Dumas Bailey Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 14, for drug court violation.

Clarence Estes Newsome, 61, 3199 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 14, for two counts of contempt of court.

Derrick Fitzgerald Patrick, 21, 1627 Rosa St.; arrested by PRCSO on April 14, for contempt of court.

Harvey Ellis Singletary, 51, 1714 Barbara Dr., Slidell, La.; arrested April 14, for two counts of contempt of court.

Joshua Alexander Sussmann, 39, 241 Jeff Wheat; arrested April 14, for improper lane use and possession of paraphernalia.