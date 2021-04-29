expand
April 29, 2021

Arrest reports collected on April 29, 2021

By Staff Report

Published 2:32 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

Shaylon Alanisgil, 21, 1431 Danville Rd., Decatur, Ala.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 22, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

Stephen Beal, 31, 206 Claiborne St., Bogalusa, La.; arrested by PRCSO on April 22 for commercial burglary.

William Darell Holland, 53, 1 Oasis Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 22, for possession of paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.

Anna Marie McNeese, 22, 25475 Broadridge Dr.; arrested April 22 by PRCSO for possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Shannon Hollis Heath Peavy, 19, 74 Downs St., Lumberton; arrested April 22 by PRCSO for domestic violence.

Kevin Rashawn Adams, 33, P.O. Box 190, Short Chapel, Carson, Miss.; arrested April 23 by Picayune PD for contempt of court.

Randy Eugene Bassett, 34, 1216 Crestwood Dr.; arrested April 23 by Picayune PD for improper lighting, sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance, no driver’s license, expired tag, no insurance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Steven Cole Dillard, 21, 32 McNeill Henleyfield Rd., Carriere; arrested April 23, for four counts of contempt of court.

Steven Matthew Konkle, 36, 2816 Nina Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 23, for leaving the scene of an accident.

Blake Scott Martin, 37, 100 Monk Mitchell Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 23, for DUI.

David Lynn Miller, 60, 17 Giffords Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on April 23, for contempt of court.

Amber Michelle Brockett, 30, 65 Richardson Ozona Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 24, for contempt of court.

Devin Gratho Brown, 26, 45 Daisy Andrews Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 24, for probation violation.

Jessie Allen Millis, 29, 59 Green Meadow Place; arrested by PRCSO on April 24, for three counts of contempt of court.

Alphonso Thompson, 43, 1209 Fern Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 24, for disorderly conduct.

Brittany Michelle Goode, 32, 195 Burgetown Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 25, for contempt of court.

Willie Cordero Jefferson, 34, 44 Steephollow Rd., McNeill; arrested by Picayune PD on April 25, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Branden Ray Odom, 22, 89 Slater Dr., Lumberton; arrested April 25 for contempt of court.

Alexis Jene Pope, 23, 323 East Third St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 25, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and public drunk/profanity.

Aaron Clayton Stewart, 30, 18 H.K. Stockstill Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on April 25, for contempt of court.

Tony Hayden, 32, 128 Marsha St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 26, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Noel Dylan Silva, 19, 203 Country Club Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 26, for possession of marijuana.

Shawn Michael Stockstill, 28, 2108 Sheppard Blvd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 26, for petit larceny, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation and contempt of court.

Amanda Rae Verge, 36, 10 Rebel Hill Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on April 26, for contempt of court.

John Kevin Whitney, 32, 162 Bluebird Lane; arrested by PRCSO on April 26, for contempt of court.

Charles Ray Brewer, 43, 13 Joyce Lumpkin Rd.; arrested April 27, by PRCSO for controlled substance violation and careless driving.

Brandon William Culpepper, 27, 2509 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 27, for simple assault, grand larceny, malicious mischief and contempt of court.

Tiffany Lynn Gutierrez, 32, 277 Burgetown Rd., Carriere; arrested April 27 by Picayune PD for possession of a controlled substance.

William Darrell Holland, 53, 1 Oasis Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 27, for grand larceny and conspiracy.

Brandi Lynn Manso , 26, 26 Ridgecrest Dr.; arrested on April 27, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Cayenne Louise Neal, 29, 2402 Laurel Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on April 27, for two counts of contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.

Zachary Pierce, 28, 327 Gravel Rd., Hattiesburg; arrested by MDOC on April 27, for probation violation.

Renaldo Taylor, 45, 819 E. Canal St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 27, for possession of paraphernalia and trespassing.

Brandon Wayne Turner, 31, 22105 Nolan Rd., Covington, La.; arrested by PRCSO on April 27, for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.

Jacob Andrew Warren, 26, 56 B. George Ford Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on April 27, for contempt of court and foreign fugitive warrant.

Carrie Jo Beall, 37, 206 West Sycamore Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 28, for contempt of court and DUI.

Bradley Clayton Bedwell, 37, 165 Jones Rd., Foxworth; arrested by MDOC on April 28, for probation violation.

Joseph Bounds, 28, 14 Boley Creek Kennel Lane; arrested on April 28, for probation violation.

Hersey Dwayne Cradock, 48, 54 Davis Dawson Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 28 for conspiracy.

Robert Sylvin Freas, 48, 131 Arbor Circle, New Orleans; arrested by PRCSO on April 28, for DUI.

Brandon Carl Anthony Holloway, 29, 1516 Grady Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on April 28, for contempt of court.

Darren Wayne Merritt, 19, 755 Liberty Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 28, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and sale or transfer of tobacco products to person younger than 18.

Mia Michelle Mitchell, 37, 602 E. Canal St.; arrested by PRCSO on April 28, for contempt of court.

Patrick Russell, 29, 734 Old Ditch Rd., Ritchon, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on April 28, for domestic violence.

Page Ann Kimmell Strahan, 57, 1316 N. Columbia St., Bogalusa, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 28, for contempt of court.

