expand
Ad Spot

April 12, 2021

Arrest made in deadly shooting, victim identified

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 5:38 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

Investigators with the Picayune Police Department have made an arrest in the deadly shooting that occurred Sunday as a result of suspected gang activity.

Picayune Police Chief Freddy Drennan said that as of Monday afternoon, investigators have arrested 41-year old Ronald M. Mark Jr. of 1307 Sally Dr., in relation to the shooting that killed 41-year-old Craig Thomas McDonald Sunday morning. McDonald resided at a home located at 1219 Fern Dr.

According to previous coverage, the shooting occurred on Fern Drive at about 11:45 that morning.

Because investigators suspect the shooting had ties to gang related activity, Drennan said the FBI has been called in to assist with the investigation.

“They have resources we can only dream of having,” Drennan said.

There is a possibility that more arrests are made as the investigation continues, Drennan said.

More News

Arrest made in deadly shooting, victim identified

Lana Capooth Creed

PRC softball learns some lessons in losses to Sumrall

Poplarville baseball secures win over Greene County

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar