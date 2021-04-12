April 10, 2021

Graveside Services for Ann Skipper Pigott, age 76, of Poplarville, MS, who passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Hattiesburg, MS will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Brother Billy Kent Smith will officiate at the service.

A native of Laurel, MS, she was a registered nurse and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles F. Skipper and Buna Ruth Williamson Skipper.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kimberly Kay (Ryan) Varnado and Elizabeth “Liz” (Rafe) Smith; grandchildren, Richard “Shane” Dossett, Heather Anne Smith, Maggie Christine Dossett, and Abby Elizabeth (Eli) Saucier; brother, Randy (Janet) Skipper; nieces and nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, www.mcdonaldfh.com.