expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

rule change: Mayor Rossie Creel reads out the proposed golf cart ordinance to Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen during their regular meeting Tuesday. Cathy Cook | Picayune Item

Aldermen discuss golf cart use on city streets

By Cathy Cook

Published 10:53 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Poplarville’s Aldermen are considering allowing golf carts on city streets.

The Board took a golf cart ordinance under advisement during their regular Board meeting Tuesday.

If approved, the ordinance would allow golf carts to be driven on Poplarville’s streets. The ordinance will be available in City Hall for citizens to view for two weeks before the Board can vote on the ordinance. If the Board approves the ordinance, it would be another 30 days before the ordinance goes into effect.

Several Board members had concerns about the ordinance and about putting it into place too hastily. Alderwoman Shirley Wiltshire was concerned about the safety risks of having golf carts on city streets, while Alderman Russell Miller said the city needs to either regulate golf cart use or enforce them not being allowed since several people already use them in town.

The Board set a day to hold a workshop about the golf cart ordinance on Tuesday, April 13 at 5 p.m. in Poplarville’s City Hall.

Mississippi’s Legislature passed a Senate bill that Governor Tate Reeves signed into law on March 17, which allows Mississippi municipalities to pass ordinances to allow golf carts and low speed vehicles to be legally used on city streets.

The ordinance proposes allowing golf carts to be used on streets with speed limits of 25 mph or less. The golf carts would still have to be registered with the city for a $50 fee, drivers would need a valid license and have insurance on the golf cart.

Golf carts would not be allowed on Highway 11 or Highway 53. There would be four specific intersections where golf cart drivers would be allowed to cross the highways: Highway 11 and Larkin Smith, Highway 26 and South Allen, Highway 53 and Longleaf Lane/Pecan and Highway 53 and W. Dove Street/Maple Street. Wiltshire said she is concerned about those intersections being dangerous places to cross in a golf cart.

The next regular Board meeting will be Tuesday, April 20 at 5 p.m. in Poplarville’s City Hall. The golf cart ordinance workshop will be April 13.

More News

Today is April 8, 2021

Sheriff’s Department working gun shot death along Highway 43 N

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors begins search for next president

Marie C. Gilcrease

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Today is April 8, 2021

Breaking News

Sheriff’s Department working gun shot death along Highway 43 N

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors begins search for next president

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify grand larceny suspect

News

Crossroads Clinic Now Offering Virtual Clinic Services 

News

Poplarville has 2 fire trucks down

News

Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) Receives additional federal funding for mental health and substance use services

News

Madison man sentenced to 15 months in federal prison under Project EJECT for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon

News

Mississippi joins multi-state effort with the governor’s challenge to prevent suicide

News

Nine subjects cited for turkey hunting violations during opening weekend

News

Meridian man sentenced to nine years in prison under Project EJECT for armed robberies of convenience stores

News

SMH reports decrease in COVID hospitilizations

News

Aldermen discuss golf cart use on city streets

News

Pedestrian Killed in Crash on LA 22

News

Teresa Farmer, Nissan of Picayune Teacher fo the Week

News

Today is April 7, 2021

News

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen in Poplarville

News

Unofficial results of primary election for City Council 2021

News

Alderman Russell Miller pulls out of election on Election Day

News

NASA conducts 2nd RS-25 test in latest series for Artemis Moon Missions

News

Covington man dies in two vehicle collision on I-10

News

Looking at the road paving ahead

News

Three Pearl River students named Jack Kent Cooke Transfer Scholarship semifinalists

News

Biloxi PD asking for assistance in identifying man who allegedly passed counterfeit bill