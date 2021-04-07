expand
April 6, 2021

Alderman Russell Miller pulls out of election on Election Day

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:12 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Alderman Russell Miller withdrew his candidacy for reelection Tuesday, which leaves only five candidates for Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen.

Miller will finish the rest of his term, which ends in June, but he withdrew his candidacy as a Republican candidate for Alderman. This leaves five candidates, four Republican and one Democrat, for the five seat Board: Daniel Brown, Bobby Nestle, Anne Smith, Byron Wells and Kevin Tillman.

Miller submitted a letter to the Board and the election commissioners saying he enjoyed serving the city and wished the city continued success during the Board’s regular Tuesday meeting, which fell on primary election day.

“I’ve just got way too much business, work, problems, with the stores. I’ve got some personal issues, so I couldn’t give 100 percent to the city my next term. If I can’t give 100 percent, I’m just going to bow out,” said Miller.

Miller said he wants to see the Board complete the stage in the city’s Town Green in the few months left of his term.

“This is a decision that just popped up really within the last week or so. I think it made it a lot easier, knowing that we’ve got great people coming in that’s going to take care of our city. I will say this, it’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”

