March 8, 2021

Women’s Tennis Closes C-USA Weekend with Win at Middle Tennessee

By Special to the Item

Published 9:10 am Monday, March 8, 2021

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Stephanie Booth had two three-set singles rally victories, including one Sunday to clinch the victory over Middle Tennessee, as Southern Miss split two C-USA matches over the weekend.

The Golden Eagles first took on WKU in a hard-fought effort, with five of the six singles courts going into a third set, a season-high. Ebru Zeynep Yazgan was able to pick up the 7-6, 6-3 win over the Lady Toppers, and her win against Middle Tennessee moved her to a team-best 5-1 on the season.

“What a win against a very good team,” head coach Steve Schram said. “It was a great way to bounce back after yesterday, which was a good one overall where just fell short.”

The No. 5 spot (including where Booth iced the win) continued to stay hot for the Golden Eagles, moving to 5-1 on the year among four different users. As for doubles, Suhana Das and Katia de la Garza earned 6-0 and 6-3 wins to serve as the team’s best pair of the weekend.

Southern Miss (4-2, 1-1 C-USA) will have some time off before its next action: Saturday at Jacksonville State.

Saturday: WKU 5, Southern Miss 2
Singles
1. Cora-Lynn Von Dunger (WKU) def. Sarah Medik (USM) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2
2. Laura Bernardos (WKU) def. Katia de la Garza (USM) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
3. Lauren Joch (WKU) def. Monique Burton (USM) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5
4. Tristen Bryant-Otake (WKU) def. Suhana Das (USM) 6-2, 6-7, 6-3
5. Ebru Zeynep Yazgan (USM) def. Lisa Friess (WKU) 7-6, 6-3
6. Stephanie Booth (USM) def. Alexis Cramer (WKU) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2

Doubles
1. Cora-Lynn Von Dunger/Lisa Friess (WKU) def. Monique Burton/Stephanie Booth (USM) 6-4
2. Laura Bernardos/Samantha Martinez (WKU) def. Sarah Medik/Ebru Zeynep Yazgan (USM) 6-3
3. Katia de la Garza/Suhana Das (USM) def. Tristen Bryant-Otake/Lauren Joch (WKU) 6-0

Sunday: Southern Miss 4, Middle Tennessee 3
Singles
1. Katia de la Garza (USM) def. Lee Barnard (MTSU) 6-2, 6-2
2. Lidia Burrows (MTSU) def. Sarah Medik (USM) 6-4, 7-5
3. Monique Burton (USM) def. Zani Barnard (MTSU) 6-1, 0-6, 6-2
4. Ebru Zeynep Yazgan (USM) def. Love-Star Alexis (MTSU) 7-5, 6-2
5. Stephanie Booth (USM) def. Muskan Gupta (MTSU) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
6. Noelle Mauro (MTSU) def. Caroline Hudson (USM) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles 
1. Lee Barnard/Lidia Burrows (MTSU) def. Sarah Medik/Stephanie Booth (USM) 6-4
2. Zani Barnard/Love-Star Alexis (MTSU) def. Monique Burton/Ebru Zeynep Yazgan (USM) 6-3
3. Katia de la Garza/Suhana Das (USM) def. Lilly-Sophie Schmidt/Noelle Mauro (MTSU) 6-3

