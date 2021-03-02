February 27, 2021

Wilda Fae McNatt of Picayune, Mississippi passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in the comfort of her home.

Wilda was a resident of Picayune since 1965 and a member of Goodyear Baptist Church since 1970. She was a Teacher at Hancock High School for 22 years and a member of the Retired Teacher’s Association.

She is survived by two daughters, Shelley McNatt Douglas of Picayune, and Catherine McNatt Sanders (Joseph) of Key West, Florida; three grandchildren, Michael Douglas, Brandon Sanders (Oleysa), and Meagan Sanders; six great-grandchildren, Alexis Douglas, Aubry Toomer, Aleksei Sanders, Anastasia Sanders, Alan Toomer and Haelyn Douglas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” McNatt; parents, John Ben Nunn and Winnie Hodges Nunn; son, Greg McNatt; brothers, John Q. Nunn, Melvin Nunn, and William Nunn; sister, Cleta Nunn.

A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 with visitation from 2:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery, officiated by Dr. Jeremy Williams. Please follow local guidelines regarding Covid-19 and maintain six-foot social distancing. Mask will be required.

A special thanks to her caregivers, Wendy Lowe, Gina Diehl, and Donna Smith; and Forrest General Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.