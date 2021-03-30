expand
March 30, 2021

Well water testing for well owners in Pearl River County and surrounding counties

By Special to the Item

Published 11:36 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The Mississippi Well Owner Network, a program of the Mississippi State University Extension Service, will hold a Well Water Testing Workshop in Pearl River County on May 12-13. Well owners can participate in the one-on-one onsite technical assistance workshop, just bring their water to the Pearl River County Extension Service office to be tested, or do both, but registration is required for free screenings. Anyone scheduled to have direct technical assistance will have their water sample collected at their scheduled time. For best results, use the sample bottles provided by the MSU Pearl River County Extension Service office.

Well owners can receive onsite technical assistance on May 12-13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling the Pearl River County Extension Service at 601-403-2280 and getting their names and addresses added to the list of residents requesting direct technical assistance to have their well water tested.

 

Well owners wanting to test their well water without an onsite visit in Pearl River County and surrounding counties can pick up sample bottles and collection instructions April 29-May 12 at the Pearl River County Extension Service in Poplarville.

A grant from the Environmental Protection Agency is funding the workshop and water screenings. The first 45 workshop registrants will receive free bacterial sample screening for their wells. Screenings for others are $25.

Screening results will be mailed to each well owner, along with a publication explaining how to interpret the results. Participants will receive free MSU Extension publications with information on private wells and septic systems.

Preregister for the workshop at http://gcd.msstate.com/register or by calling 662-325-1788.  If you are wanting to schedule the one-on-one onsite technical assistance, make sure you also call the Pearl River Count Extension Service at 601-403-2280 to schedule a time for your visit.

