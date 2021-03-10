expand
March 10, 2021

Volleyball Bounces Back to Defeat UAB, 3-1

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Southern Miss was able to weather a strong UAB offensive attack for the second-straight day, this time coming out on top in a 3-1 win over the visiting Blazers (25-23, 14-25, 25-20, 25-20) on Monday.

The Golden Eagles were bolstered by three in double-figures for kills, including Duquesne Moratzka and Nyanuer Bidit with 12 apiece, followed by Kinsley Hanback with 11.

There were nine ties and three lead changes in the first period, with the final serving as a major boost to the squad for the rest of the way, despite the Blazers owning the second game. The key turning point in the third was Southern Miss coming back from a timeout, trailing 7-4, to get three-straight kills by way of Moratzka and Bidit. An attack error and service ace forced UAB into its own timeout after the 5-0 run, to which it never recovered.

Even in the third set, Southern Miss led 5-1 out of the gate and eventually 14-9 to strengthen the cushion.

An added bonus for the squad was Addie Ashton making her first start of the spring and providing four kills on 12 attacks, as well as two blocks. Gillian Hidalgo, who also received praise for her off-the-bench performance Sunday, started the third and ultimately ended up with eight kills.

Southern Miss (8-5, 3-3 C-USA) next plays at UTSA on Sunday and Monday.

