expand
Ad Spot

March 31, 2021

Victoria Kelly, a math teacher at Pearl River Central High School, was named Nissan of Picayune's Teacher of the Week. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Victoria Kelly, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Victoria Kelly, a math teacher at Pearl River Central High School, has been selected as Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Kelly teaches Algebra I, II and advanced placement Calculus and has been teaching in the Pearl River County School District for the past eight years. She has been a teacher since 2003.

Her favorite part of teaching is seeing her students have those “ah-ha” moments.

“There is something amazing that happens when a student gets a concept that they had been struggling with previously,” Kelly said. “I also love it when former students come back to visit and tell me all the wonderful things that they have been doing since graduation.”

The most important thing she wants her students to take away from her class is that mistakes can be the best way to learn.

“You have to accept your mistakes and grow from them,” Kelly said. “The most important thing in life is to become the best that you can be.”

A unique thing that her students may not know about her is that she is passionate about math, a trait that has caused her peers to refer to her as a nerd or geek.

“In the last few years I have embraced those words and have transformed them into positive things in my classroom. I encourage all of my students to embrace their inner nerd, even if what they get nerdy about isn’t math,” Kelly said.

More News

Cheryl Lynne Jarrell

Bobbie Jean Roberts

Mark Stephen Buckley

Picayune baseball drops district game to Long Beach

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

One person injured and one killed in fatal car crash Monday

News

Pearl River invites prospective students to ‘GET ONBOARD: The Wildcat Experience’

Education

Victoria Kelly, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Feeding the Gulf Coast reflects on COVID-19 relief one year later

News

MHP works fatal collision in Stone County

News

Today is March 31, 2021

News

Legislature approves funding to Friendship Park, other projects

Art & Entertainment

Picayune Main Street gearing up for spring Street Festival in April

News

Former Booneville Police Officer Arrested on Civil Rights Charges

News

LDWF ties with Wings of Hope leads to rehab, release of bald eagle

News

Well water testing for well owners in Pearl River County and surrounding counties

News

Louisiana State Troopers congratulate K-9 Jack

News

Biloxi man arrested for sexual battery

News

Agents cite two Mississippi residents for oyster violations

News

Today is March 30, 2021

News

Rental assistance available for more Mississippians

News

Master Gardeners: Quick methods for assessing viability of turf areas

Health & Fitness

Health officials issue updated guidance for faith-based gatherings and worship services

News

PRCC Adult Ed grad sets path for herself

News

NASA provides $45 million boost to U.S. small businesses

News

Two from Fayette County arrested on child sex trafficking charges

News

Mendenhall man pleads guilty to converting Federal monies to his own se

News

Biloxi PD asks for help identifying boat burglary suspect

News

St. Tammany Parish Coroner working to reduce infant deaths