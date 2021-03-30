Tigers Wrap Up Season With Highest NCAA Finish Since 2003

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The LSU Men’s Swimming & Diving team wrapped up the 2020-2021 season with their highest NCAA finish since 2003. Closing out the NCAA Championships with three athletes competing tonight, the Tigers finished 18th in the nation. The Tigers earned four top-eight finishes this week in Greensboro, and six All-American performances, putting an exclamation point on this historic season.

“Finishing in the top-20 this year is a giant step four our men’s team,” said LSU head swim coach Dave Geyer . “We know we have men at home that are hungry to be at this meet next year. The three men here represented our university and program with great character and competitiveness. We have to stay hungry and we have to stay focused. There is a foundation built but it is going to take more than three to continue to build.”

IN THE POOL

Brooks Curry closed out the season and the NCAA Championships by making more history in his already historic Tiger career. Curry finished in seventh place in the 100-Yard Freestyle with a time of 41.99. He finished in fifth place in this morning’s prelim with a time of 41.77, which broke his own school record he set at the 2021 SEC Championships. On the week, Curry became the first Tiger swimmer to earn All-American status in three different events at one NCAA Championship.

“Brooks really put himself out there tonight to contend for a great finish,” said Coach Geyer. “We just did not execute at the walls the way we needed to.”

Mitch Mason swam the second fastest 200-Yard Breaststroke in LSU history as he finished in 28th place with a time of 1:55.10. Mason finished his freshman season with the fastest 100-Yard Breaststroke in school history as well.

“Mitch was able to follow up Brooks’ performance this morning with a huge personal best time to put him at number two all-time,” continued Geyer.

ON THE BOARDS

Juan Celaya-Hernandez closed out his remarkable 2020-2021 season by qualifying for the consolation final on platform. He dove to a prelim score of 337.75 to qualify for the consolation final. In the final, he dove to a score of 348.00 to finish in fifth place.

Celaya-Hernandez, like Curry, earned All-American status on all three boards he competed on this week. He has now been named an All-American a remarkable nine times in his career.

“I really appreciate and am very proud of the efforts and results this team displayed in Greensboro,” said LSU head diving coach Doug Shaffer . “Juan had the best success of his career at the NCAA Championships. Throughout the week, he was the third highest diving point scorer of the championships, and was one of only three divers who scored in all three events.”

