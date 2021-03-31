expand
March 31, 2021

Tigers Wrap Up Old Waverly Collegiate With Tie For Sixth

By Special to the Item

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

West Point, Miss. – The 25th-ranked LSU men’s golf team finished tied for sixth at the 2021 Old Waverly Collegiate as things wrapped up Sunday afternoon at the Old Waverly Golf Club.

Final Results

Drew Doyle collected the best finish of his collegiate career with a tie for 16th at 1-under 215. He carded rounds of 73, 72, and 70 in the final round Sunday. Doyle led the field in par 4 scoring on the week with a cumulative score of 3-under on those holes (3.90 avg.). He made five birdies in the final round which brought his total for the weekend up to 13. This marks the second straight tournament that Doyle has finished with a 1-under par 215.

Garrett Barber wound up tying for 27th with a total of 1-over 217 (70-72-75). Barber averaged a score of 4.42 on the par 5s throughout the tournament that ranked as the third best in the field. Freshman Nicholas Arcementfinished one stroke behind Barber at 2-over 218 and took 33rd overall; Arcement closed with a 3-over 75 just like Barber.

Connor Gaunt finished the event tied for 46th with a 4-over 220 (68-72-80) and Michael Sanders finished at 5-over 221 with rounds of 76, 69, and 76 to place tied for 55th. Chris Woollam registered scores of 76, 71, and 75 en route to a tie for 58th place at 6-over 222.

No. 13 Georgia won the tournament at 20-under 844, and Sam Bennett of Texas A&M captured medalist honors at 11-under 205.

The Tigers will take a week off before returning to action at the Country Club of Birmingham Invitational April 5-7 in Birmingham, Alabama.

