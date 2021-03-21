Tigers Fall to Tulsa, 4-1

TULSA, OK—The LSU men’s tennis team was defeated by Tulsa, 4-1, on Monday, afternoon at the Case Tennis Center.

The Tigers fall to 10-7 on the season. They currently sit at T-10 in the SEC with a 2-5 conference record, tied with Alabama and Auburn.

Doubles

No. 60 Ronald Hohmann and Rafael Wagner took on top-30 duo in No. 29 Connor Di Marco and Kody Pearson. It didn’t go LSU’s way, with Di Marco and Pearson winning, 6-2. Boris Kozlov and Nick Watson did their usual thing and defeated Ezequiel Santalla and Daniel Siddall, 6-1. Doubles would come down to court two with Joao Graca and Joey Thomas taking on Stefan Hampe and Boriss Kamdem. The duo’s found were tied at 3-3, but the Golden Hurricanes duo caught fire and defeated LSU, 6-4, clinching the doubles point.

Singles

Singles went the same way as doubles as Tulsa continued to bring it to the Tigers. The match was tied at a point, after freshman Benjamin Ambrosio defeated Boriss Kamdem, 6-1, 6-2. After that, the Golden Hurricanes rolled on, going up 2-1 after Stefan Hampe defeated Joao Graca , 6-4, 6-1. Tulsa quickly went up 3-1 after Ezequiel Santalla defeated LSU’s Rafael Wagner , 6-3, 6-4. The Golden Hurricanes clinched the match after Connor Di Marco defeated Tom Pisane , 7-6(4), 6-4.

Up Next

The Tigers will be back on the road on Sunday, March 21 to face Tulane in New Orleans, Louisiana at 1:00 p.m. in the City Park/Pepsi Tennis Center.

Results

Tulsa Men’s Tennis 4, LSU 1

Singles competition

1. Ronald Hohmann (LSU) vs. #67 Kody Pearson (TULSA_M) no result

2. Ezequiel Santalla (TULSA_M) def. Rafael Wagner (LSU) 6-3, 6-4

3. Connor Di Marco (TULSA_M) def. Tom Pisane (LSU) 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

4. Stefan Hampe (TULSA_M) def. Joao Graca (LSU) 6-4, 6-1

5. Boris Kozlov (LSU) vs. Juan-Pablo Cenoz (TULSA_M) no result

6. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) def. Boriss Kamdem (TULSA_M) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. #29 Connor Di Marco/Kody Pearson (TULSA_M) def. #60 Ronald Hohmann / Rafael Wagner (LSU) 6-2

2. Stefan Hampe/Boriss Kamdem (TULSA_M) def. Joao Graca / Joey Thomas (LSU) 6-4

3. Boris Kozlov / Nick Watson (LSU) def. Ezequiel Santalla/Daniel Siddall (TULSA_M) 6-1

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (6,4,2,3)